VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

In related news, Director Bradley W. Wells bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,993,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,793,785.10.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

