Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 248,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,933,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $577,795,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,354,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,307,656,000 after buying an additional 1,057,091 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

