VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

