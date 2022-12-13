Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 211,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

