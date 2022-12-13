Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the November 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 84.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IGD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,211. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.