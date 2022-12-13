VRES Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $2,982.71 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VRES has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00031514 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,682.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

