Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $86.96 million and $6.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00018593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012147 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.13604044 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,919,264.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

