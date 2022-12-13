W Advisors LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

W Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,467,000 after purchasing an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after purchasing an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $150.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67.

