W Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 199,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 113,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 220,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

