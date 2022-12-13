Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WBA opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

