Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 133,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

