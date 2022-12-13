Walken (WLKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

