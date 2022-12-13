Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 46,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.