WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 51,623 Shares

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 51,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$82,287.06 ($55,599.37).

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 16th. WAM Capital’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

WAM Capital Company Profile

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

