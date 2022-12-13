Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.88 million and approximately $831,993.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023454 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

