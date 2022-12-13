Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Given New €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €25.00 ($26.32) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

