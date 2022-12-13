Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

