Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.55 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.55.

The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

