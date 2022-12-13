Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $277.55 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.55.
Watsco Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
