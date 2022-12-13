WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.78 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $130.71 million and $6.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00512156 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $904.45 or 0.05104233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.10 or 0.30345517 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,716,717 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,301,543,849.8572035 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05603302 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,917,140.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

