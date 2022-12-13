Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.19. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.68. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

