Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

