Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 837 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,383. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

