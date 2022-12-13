Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SHY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 81,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

