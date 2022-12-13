Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 3,857,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

