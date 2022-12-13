Weaver Consulting Group Has $458,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,981 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.