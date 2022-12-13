Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 2,489 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,991. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

