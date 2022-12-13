Weaver Consulting Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,821. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.