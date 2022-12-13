Weber (WEBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Weber has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Weber to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
