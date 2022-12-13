Weber (WEBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Weber has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Weber to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter worth $78,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 20.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

