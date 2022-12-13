Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 21,879 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,585.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 644,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

