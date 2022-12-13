Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

