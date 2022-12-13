Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,651 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,297. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

