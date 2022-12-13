Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.14% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,752,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 151,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,247 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. 150,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,422. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

