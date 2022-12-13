Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,527. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

