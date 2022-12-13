Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,772 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 7,923,944 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

