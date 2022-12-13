Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $360.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.92.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.93. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $414.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $226,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

