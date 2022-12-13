Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

