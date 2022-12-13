Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYI opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

