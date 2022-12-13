Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HYI opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
