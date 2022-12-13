Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.