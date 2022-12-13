Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.