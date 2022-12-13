WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 12.1% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19. 30,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,311,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 64.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth $170,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

