Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,050 ($49.69) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research report on Sunday.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,356. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

