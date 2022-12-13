WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and approximately $709,323.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00446056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00034433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

