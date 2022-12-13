Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.06.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.