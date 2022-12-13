Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.16

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $250.16 and last traded at $248.64, with a volume of 875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

