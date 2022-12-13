Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 4.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 121,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 133,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 19.96 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

