Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $83.75

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.75, but opened at $89.98. Wix.com shares last traded at $89.07, with a volume of 1,013 shares trading hands.
WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.
The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
