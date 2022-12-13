Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 2,550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WZZZY. Bank of America upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.89) to GBX 2,360 ($28.95) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,764.29.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY stock remained flat at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.