World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $81.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 124.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 60,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
