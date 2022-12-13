WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.03 million and approximately $5.55 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.01621197 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00033890 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.01770368 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001355 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04388651 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

