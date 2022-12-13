XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

