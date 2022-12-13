XSGD Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004151 BTC on popular exchanges.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,356,477 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

